FMA files charges under Crimes Act

Two men appeared yesterday in the Tauranga District Court in relation to various charges filed by the FMA under the Crimes Act.
Robert Ian South is charged with two counts of theft by a person in a special relationship, under section 220 of the Crimes Act 1961. This carries a maximum penalty of 7 years imprisonment.
Murray Byron Provan is charged with two counts of obtaining by deception under Section 240 of the Crimes Act 1961. This carries a maximum penalty of 7 years imprisonment.
Both men are next due to appear in court on June 22nd 2017.
