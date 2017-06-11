New BMWs for Emirates' Dubai business class transfers

Sunday, 11 June, 2017 - 14:45

Emirates has partnered with BMW Group to provide a fleet of luxury automobiles in Dubai for its complimentary chauffeur-drive service for Business Class passengers, including those from New Zealand travelling to Dubai.

The new Dubai fleet, featuring BMW 520i Touring cars, is being rolled out progressively from now until the end of the year, as the previous fleet of cars is retired.

This Dubai fleet upgrade is part of Emirates’ ongoing investment in product and service both on the ground and on board.

Emirates’ Chauffeur-drive service in Dubai is part of a wider complimentary ground transfer service for long-haul customers travelling in First or Business class, and available in over 75 Emirates destinations worldwide, including Auckland and Christchurch.

The service complements Emirates’ worldwide lounge offering with seven lounges located in Dubai International Airport’s concourses A, B and C, and 34 dedicated Emirates Lounges in other major airports across the globe, including Auckland. The airline recently introduced "pay-per-visit" lounge access, enabling Emirates Skywards members and their guests travelling on Emirates to enjoy the airline’s First and Business Class lounges at Dubai International Airport and abroad.

To complete the Emirates premium travel experience, new features have also been introduced on board. This includes the world’s first moisturising lounge wear in First Class, luxury blankets, skincare from organic brand VOYA and a new range of amenity kits from Bulgari.