ANZ named Agribusiness Bank of the Year - Canstar

Monday, 12 June, 2017 - 06:46

As the gates to Fieldays swing open, NZ agricultural economy looks to be turning the corner from what has been a challenging few years. Dairy and meat prices are up, fruit harvests have been good and as the wine industry continues to grow, many farmers have seen a return to profitability.

Agribusiness is an important part of the New Zealand economy and accounted for $9,397m of GDP in 2016, an increase of 2.5% on the previous year. However, global uncertainties, including the breakdown of the TPP Agreement, and the repercussion from domestic events such as regional floods and earthquakes, make for challenging conditions in the months and years ahead. Coupled with the management of debt incurred over the last few leaner seasons, the importance of specialist finical support is paramount.

Canstar general manager, Jose George

"Agribusiness financial support is not just about balancing the books. The range of skills involved in developing and offering specialist products and support to what is a mainstay of the national economy, is vital.

"The Canstar Agribusiness Bank of the Year Award acknowledges the bank that offer the most comprehensive package to the industry and for the sixth year running we have judged that to be ANZ."

ANZ’s agribusiness offering covers everything from specialist start-up packages to help up-and-coming farmers through to specialist loans designed to assist farmers engage more environmentally sustainable practices. In addition, a strong distribution network and availability of relationship managers means the value of face-to-face help and support is always close by.

Accepting the award, ANZ Commercial and Agri Managing Director Mark Hiddleston said: "Agribusiness is the backbone of the New Zealand economy so our role in supporting the sector is vital.

"It’s great to be measured against our peers and get this independent endorsement that we’re on the right track.

"We have the widest network of experienced agribusiness banking specialists throughout the country and this award reflects the value our people add to customers every day. It also reflects the efforts of ANZ, and its staff, to support local communities."

Further information and for a full copy of the Agribusiness Bank of the Year Report 2017 - https://www.canstar.co.nz/star-rating-reports/agribusiness.