New CEO appointed to Palmerston North City Council

Monday, 12 June, 2017 - 11:15

Palmerston North City Council has appointed Heather Shotter to be the first female Chief Executive Officer in its 140 year history.

Ms Shotter was confirmed in the role by an extraordinary Council meeting last Wednesday 7 June.

Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith says Ms Shotter’s appointment will be ground breaking for the city.

"This is the first time since the Council was founded in 1877 that a woman will lead the corporate and administrative arms of our Council."

"Heather’s people skills, innovative leadership, and commitment to customer service stood out in a field of very impressive candidates," says Mayor Smith.

She is currently the Executive Director for the Committee for Auckland Limited, a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to making Auckland one of the world's most dynamic places to live and work.

She previously spent 12 years in senior roles at SKYCITY Entertainment Group including two years as General Manager New Zealand Operations and Group Marketing.

Ms Shotter was a Trustee of the Auckland Arts Festival and currently serves on the board of the New Zealand Health Quality and Safety Commission. She is a former Executive Trustee of the New Zealand Breast Cancer Foundation and former Trustee of Tourism Auckland, the Tourism Association of New Zealand and Director of New Zealand Post.

She grew up in Hawke’s Bay and attended Iona College. She holds a Bachelor of Commerce and Administration from Victoria University.

"Heather’s appointment reflects the Council’s ambition to transform the organisation into one focused on the future. Society is going through a period of enormous technological change. We want to improve the way we deliver our services and to promote sustainable economic growth and social wellbeing for our residents. We want to collaborate, innovate and provide leadership to our community in this complex digital age," says Mayor Smith.

Ms Shotter says she is looking forward to starting in her new role.

"I am greatly impressed by the Council’s ambition for Palmerston North. I want to build on Council’s current strengths but I also want it to be focused on making the most of future opportunities."

She will succeed interim CEO David Wright in September.