Federated Farmers withdraw Mackenzie Basin appeal

Monday, 12 June, 2017 - 11:20

Federated Farmers has withdrawn its appeal on the Environment Court’s Mackenzie Basin decision, opting for less time in court, more time around the table for discussions.

"As we’ve said right from when the decision on Plan Change 13 was issued, our appeal was lodged in order to get clarity around a couple of key aspects," Federated Farmers’ High Country executive member Andrew Simpson said.

There is still concern about several aspects of Judge Jackson’s decision, including apparent contradictions between what the Mackenzie District Council has said around enabling traditional farming and the ultimate findings of the Court.

"However, we want to move away from what has been a lengthy period of court processes.

"We want to instead look forward, and focus on working constructively with the council and other parties, and how to make the plan change work on the ground, particularly as we approach the district plan review process," Mr Simpson said.