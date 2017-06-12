Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Federated Farmers withdraw Mackenzie Basin appeal

HomeBusiness
Contributor:
Fuseworks Media Fuseworks Media
Monday, 12 June, 2017 - 11:20

Federated Farmers has withdrawn its appeal on the Environment Court’s Mackenzie Basin decision, opting for less time in court, more time around the table for discussions.

"As we’ve said right from when the decision on Plan Change 13 was issued, our appeal was lodged in order to get clarity around a couple of key aspects," Federated Farmers’ High Country executive member Andrew Simpson said.

There is still concern about several aspects of Judge Jackson’s decision, including apparent contradictions between what the Mackenzie District Council has said around enabling traditional farming and the ultimate findings of the Court.

"However, we want to move away from what has been a lengthy period of court processes.

"We want to instead look forward, and focus on working constructively with the council and other parties, and how to make the plan change work on the ground, particularly as we approach the district plan review process," Mr Simpson said.

All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.

Latest Business News

RSS

Most Popular Today

RSS

Personal Finance guides from guide2.co.nz

The latest money guides from authoritative New Zealand sources: Investing, KiwiSaver & Saving, Managing Money, Home Loans, Credit Cards, Tax.

Links will take you to guide2.co.nz.

Connect with Voxy

Voxy on Google Plus     Join Voxy on Google+.

 

Credit Card Comparison TablesCompare Credit Cards - Interest rate and fees comparisons for New Zealand banks.