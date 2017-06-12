Retail card spending dips in May

Monday, 12 June, 2017 - 11:31

Retail spending using electronic cards dipped in the May 2017 month, Stats NZ said today. This followed a rise in spending in April.

Monthly retail card spending fell 0.4 percent in May 2017 compared with April 2017, when seasonally adjusted. The largest fall came from the consumables industry, down $12 million (0.7 percent). The consumables industry includes grocery and liquor retailing.

"The fall in retail card spending in May was driven by an easing of consumables spending, after a record increase in April," business indicators manager Craig Liken said. "Fuel spending was also down, with lower prices throughout the month."

Spending fell in three of the six retail industries in May. The largest movements were:

consumables, down $12 million (0.7 percent)

fuel, down $11 million (1.8 percent)

hospitality, down $7 million (0.8 percent).

Core retail spending (which excludes the vehicle-related industries) fell 0.4 percent in May 2017, after a 1.4 percent rise in April 2017.

The total value of electronic card spending, including the two non-retail industries (services, and other non-retail), fell 0.2 percent in May 2017. This follows a 0.4 percent rise in April 2017.

Trends for the total, retail, and core retail series have generally been rising since these series began in October 2002.

In actual terms, retail spending using electronic cards was $5 billion in May 2017, up $250 million (5.2 percent) from May 2016.

Values are only available at the national level, and are not adjusted for price changes.