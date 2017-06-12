Applications close soon for earthquake recovery fund

Monday, 12 June, 2017 - 11:32

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) encourage those interested in the Earthquake Recovery Fund to submit their project applications within the next few weeks.

Announced last month by Primary Industries Minister Nathan Guy, the fund has 2 options available for farmers and growers in the Kaikōura, Hurunui and Marlborough Districts affected by the November 2016 earthquake.

MPI's Director Investment Programmes, Justine Gilliland says the Earthquake Recovery Fund will support projects that investigate long-term land use options and future land use planning.

"The fund is designed to provide support to farmers, foresters and growers in 2 different ways, depending on their needs. So far, we have had plenty of interest in the Fund, and we've talked with many people about how to get their applications in."

The first funding option is for community projects that tackle a shared problem or develop a new opportunity in relation to land use for the benefit of a community group. Applications for projects close on 23 June.

"Once applications close for the community based projects we will assess the applications in July and make contact with successful project groups in August for projects to commence in September.

The second funding option is for individual land owners and land managers who wish to access advisory services for long-term land use planning and technical advice. Applications from those interested in being an approved advisory service provider are now closed.

"Those who have applied to be an approved advisory service provider will be notified in July, and the approved list of providers will be available to farmers, foresters and growers in August. Land owners and land managers can then simply find a provider on the list on the MPI website, discuss their requirements with them and receive the service funded by MPI."

"Given the wide scope of both options, we encourage people to get in touch with us as soon as possible to discuss the funding options available to them. Our project advisers can talk you through the process, your ideas and needs" says Ms Gilliland.

