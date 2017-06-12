NZIER Consensus Forecasts points to continued economic momentum

Monday, 12 June, 2017 - 13:05

The latest NZIER Consensus Forecasts shows a modestly softer growth outlook in the near term compared to the last quarter’s release, but an upward revision from 2019. Overall, the forecasts point to continued momentum in the New Zealand economy.

Although household spending forecasts are softer over most of the projection period, the outlook remains robust with expectations that annual growth will hold up above 3 percent in 2019. Meanwhile, investment forecasts have been revised up from 2019, largely reflecting stronger housing construction forecasts.

Employment has been stronger than expected over the past year, but the outlook remains for an easing in employment growth over the next few years. Despite this, forecasts for the unemployment rate have been revised slightly lower over the projection period, suggesting expectations of further tightening in the labour market.

The downward revision to wage growth forecasts suggest these expectations of a tighter labour market will not flow through to wage pressures.

Despite stronger than expected inflation more recently, the medium-term outlook for inflation is broadly unchanged, with expectations that annual CPI will track around the inflation target mid-point of 2 percent from 2019 onwards.