Proposed Govt purchase of motel for emergency accommodation

Monday, 12 June, 2017 - 13:28

The Ministry of Social Development has advised Marlborough District Council that the Ministry is considering the purchase of the Brydan Accommodation on Rose Street for emergency housing, and that obtaining resource consent from Council is an important precursor to completing that process.

Council’s role is clearly regulatory only. Council will process this as a resource management issue under the law. The Resource Management Act 1991 sets out in Section 95 the rationale for notification options, and case law may be involved. Decisions are based on whether the effects are minor, more than minor or less than minor.

Council has a robust process based on legislative requirements and has requested more information from the applicant under s 92 of the Act. Once this is received, a full assessment of notification under s 95 can be made.

It would be inappropriate to comment further until the resource management process takes its course. Council will expedite this as quickly as possible.