BEC Feed Solutions expands NZ operation

Monday, 12 June, 2017 - 13:35

BEC Feed Solutions has expanded its New Zealand operation with the appointment of Rhys Morgan as South Island Sales Representative. The new position was created following substantial business growth after a successful three years in business, and the desire to expand BEC’s presence in the South Island.

Reporting to BEC Country Manager, Trina Parker, Mr Morgan will be accountable for growing the business via the sale of ingredients, solution-focused feed additives and premixes within the South Island. He will also have responsibility for developing the company’s presence in the dairy sector, in addition to account managing a number of existing clients across New Zealand.

Mr Morgan has over 23 years’ experience in the New Zealand animal health sector, primarily with veterinary pharmaceutical and nutrition companies, having previously held roles in sales, marketing and management. He holds a Bachelor of Agricultural Science from Lincoln University, and a Diploma in Business Studies from Massey University.

"We’re thrilled that BEC has grown to the stage of being able to welcome Rhys on board," says BEC NZ Country Manager, Trina Parker.

"He brings with him vast experience of the dairy, pig, equine and companion animal sectors and has a sound appreciation of the challenges facing farmers in ensuring the health and wellbeing of their stock. I’m confident that his strong technical knowledge will benefit farmers, enabling him to be proactive in providing nutrition solutions to a range of nutritional problems on farm," adds Ms Parker.

Mr Morgan, who lives in Geraldine, is looking forward to developing his new role and helping to grow BEC’s presence in the South Island.

"This is an exciting opportunity for me, and I’m very much looking forward to working closely with the BEC team, as well as existing and new customers," says Mr Morgan.

"BEC has a good reputation, particularly in the North Island, for its ethical practices and commitment to supplying only the highest quality ingredients, so I’m keen to take up the challenge of raising awareness in the South Island further, and assisting farmers to effectively manage the health and performance of their animals."

In his spare time, Mr Morgan is a volunteer Ambulance Officer (EMT), and is currently Station Manager in Geraldine. He and his wife are well known within the community for co-ordinating free family fun days and community events, as well as parenting courses.

Owned by BEC - one of Australia’s largest independent animal pre-mix manufacturers - BEC Feed Solutions NZ specialises in high quality, innovative animal nutrition products, including premixes, feed additives, supplements and feed commodities. The company services the country’s dairy industry, plus calf rearing, horse breeding, pig, poultry, dry-stock and companion animal sectors.

For further information see www.becfeed.co.nz