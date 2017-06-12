Investing in Maori science and innovation

Monday, 12 June, 2017 - 13:47

Science and Innovation Minister Paul Goldsmith and Maori Development Minister Te Ururoa Flavell today announced $3.9 million for 32 projects from the 2017 Te PÅ«naha Hihiko - Vision MÄtauranga Capability Fund.

"The Vision MÄtauranga Capability Fund focuses on the development of skilled people and organisations conducting research aligned with the four themes of the Vision MÄtauranga policy; indigenous innovation, environmental sustainability, health and social well-being, and exploring indigenous knowledge," Mr Goldsmith says.

"The Government recognises that MÄori success is New Zealand’s success. Unlocking the science and innovation potential of MÄori knowledge, resources and people will have significant economic, social and environmental benefits for New Zealand.

"The investment in 32 new programmes is substantial and recognises the value of MÄori participation in science and innovation," says Mr Goldsmith.

This is the fifth round for the Fund, which was established in 2013. In earlier rounds 81 programmes have been funded.

"The Vision MÄtauranga Capability Fund aims to strengthen capability, capacity, skills and networks between MÄori and the science and innovation system," Mr Flavell says.

"Iwi play an increasingly active role in New Zealand’s economy and in the management of natural resources. The programmes funded in the 2017 round will grow MÄori research skills and further develop important links between MÄori and research organisations," says Mr Flavell.

Programmes funded in this round include:

- Development of an environmental risk assessment framework that can be used to discern if mahinga kai (wild food) at specific sites is safe for human consumption. This project will involve Environmental Science and Research staff working with NgÄi Tahu communities throughout the South Island.

- A partnership between NgÄti Whare and Scion to build capability in indigenous podocarp propagation and technologies in central North Island.

- NgÄti Rangiwewehi identifying ‘kaitiaki’ flow regimes for Awahou Stream near Rotorua. This is a new water management concept for spring-fed catchments which will be developed by the iwi working with GNS Science.

More information on Vision MÄtauranga and this year’s successful recipients can be found here - http://www.mbie.govt.nz/info-services/science-innovation/investment-funding/current-funding/2017-vmcf-investment-round