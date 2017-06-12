Investing in Maori science and innovation

|
Science and Innovation Minister Paul Goldsmith and Maori Development Minister Te Ururoa Flavell today announced $3.9 million for 32 projects from the 2017 Te PÅ«naha Hihiko - Vision MÄtauranga Capability Fund.
"The Vision MÄtauranga Capability Fund focuses on the development of skilled people and organisations conducting research aligned with the four themes of the Vision MÄtauranga policy; indigenous innovation, environmental sustainability, health and social well-being, and exploring indigenous knowledge," Mr Goldsmith says.
"The Government recognises that MÄori success is New Zealand’s success. Unlocking the science and innovation potential of MÄori knowledge, resources and people will have significant economic, social and environmental benefits for New Zealand.
"The investment in 32 new programmes is substantial and recognises the value of MÄori participation in science and innovation," says Mr Goldsmith.
This is the fifth round for the Fund, which was established in 2013. In earlier rounds 81 programmes have been funded.
"The Vision MÄtauranga Capability Fund aims to strengthen capability, capacity, skills and networks between MÄori and the science and innovation system," Mr Flavell says.
"Iwi play an increasingly active role in New Zealand’s economy and in the management of natural resources. The programmes funded in the 2017 round will grow MÄori research skills and further develop important links between MÄori and research organisations," says Mr Flavell.
Programmes funded in this round include:
- Development of an environmental risk assessment framework that can be used to discern if mahinga kai (wild food) at specific sites is safe for human consumption. This project will involve Environmental Science and Research staff working with NgÄi Tahu communities throughout the South Island.
- A partnership between NgÄti Whare and Scion to build capability in indigenous podocarp propagation and technologies in central North Island.
- NgÄti Rangiwewehi identifying ‘kaitiaki’ flow regimes for Awahou Stream near Rotorua. This is a new water management concept for spring-fed catchments which will be developed by the iwi working with GNS Science.
More information on Vision MÄtauranga and this year’s successful recipients can be found here - http://www.mbie.govt.nz/info-services/science-innovation/investment-funding/current-funding/2017-vmcf-investment-round
