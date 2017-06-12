Smaller New Zealand wine vintage 'full of promise'

Monday, 12 June, 2017 - 14:13

The 2017 grape harvest has come in smaller than expected according to New Zealand Winegrowers.

The 2017 Vintage Survey shows the harvest totalled 396,000 tonnes, down 9% on last year said Philip Gregan, CEO of New Zealand Winegrowers. "Given strong demand in overseas markets wineries had been looking forward to a larger harvest this year. With the smaller vintage however, export volume growth is likely to be more muted in the year ahead."

Mr Gregan said the smaller vintage was due to weather conditions. "Generally summer weather was very positive but there were some challenges as the season progressed."

In terms of vintage quality Mr Gregan said wineries were confident the vintage would deliver the fruit flavours that New Zealand wine is renowned for. "Reports from across the wine regions indicate that generally wineries are positive about the vintage quality. However, as always the ultimate test will be how the market reacts to the wines when they are released. At this stage we are confident the 2017 vintage wines will add to New Zealand’s reputation as a premium producer of cool climate wines."

New Zealand wine is exported to more than 90 countries and wine exports are currently valued at $1.65 billion per annum. Wine is New Zealand’s 5th biggest export good.