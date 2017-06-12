Mediaworks celebrates three wins at Radio Awards

Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Monday, 12 June, 2017

Three won the night on Tuesday in the crucial 25-54 demographic with The Project winning the current affairs audience across all four demographics for the sixth time this year.

This was backed by another win for Three on Friday night across all four demographics with its popular line-up of The Graham Norton Show, 7 Days and Fail Army continuing to win ratings. Fail Army also won its timeslot across all four demographics on the night.

Earlier in the week, Chicago Med won its timeslot across all four demographics on Monday evening and NCIS (25-54, HHS with kids) and SVU (all four demographics) also won their respective slots on Tuesday.

In radio, MediaWorks took home a total of 26 coveted awards at the New Zealand Radio Awards 2017, held late last week.

The winners included Duncan Garner, who accepted Best Talk Presenter for RadioLIVE Drive, and Newhub’s Lloyd Burr was awarded the prestigious Best News Journalist. The Rock, The Edge, More FM, The Breeze and Mai FM also took home a bundle of awards on the night.

Group Content Director of MediaWorks radio, Leon Wratt says: "Our primary goal is to create entertaining, compelling and relevant content that connects with New Zealanders everywhere, and the success of our teams and talent this evening demonstrates that we are delivering this. The quality of the candidates this evening paints an incredibly positive picture of the strength of the New Zealand radio industry as a whole."

To see a full list of The NZ Radio Awards 2017 finalists click here: http://www.radioawards.co.nz/uploads/mix/Finalists-2017.pdf 

