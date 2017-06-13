Qrious signs game-changing agreement with Ubiquity

Tuesday, 13 June, 2017 - 09:50

Qrious acquires Ubiquity to create a combined marketing automation and analytics offering.

Spark NZ-owned big data and analytics software business, Qrious, has today announced it has signed a conditional agreement to acquiremarketing automation provider, Ubiquity, in a move that will create a game-changing marketing automation and analytics offering in the New Zealand market.

The acquisition will accelerate Qrious’ growth as well as advance the organisation’s data powered marketing vision.

The combined entity will see Qrious’ rich data and analytics capabilities coupled with Ubiquity’s agency campaign services and its proprietary marketing automation platform, ‘Engage’. The acquisition responds to the growing demand for analytics services coupled with digital marketing expertise - a model that is starting to lead the digital marketing industry overseas.

Qrious CEO David Leach says overlaying Qrious’ expertise onto Ubiquity’s existing platform, and being able to natively embed advanced analytics and reporting capabilities into it will create a world-class marketing automation and analytics solution that will help New Zealand businesses accelerate their data-driven marketing journey.

"Increasingly, analytics is becoming integral to organisational decision making and all aspects of business. Combining digital marketing expertise with data-driven intelligence in this way has the power to transform organisations by driving smarter and more personalised digital engagement with their customers," he says.

Ubiquity’s Managing Director and co-founder, Nathalie Morris, says, "This is the right time for Ubiquity to join forces with Qrious. Our existing client base have been asking for deeper analytical expertise and this gives us the ability to serve our customers even better. Building Qrious’ advanced analytics and platform expertise into the Ubiquity platform is a natural next step that will meet the changing needs of a rapidly evolving industry."