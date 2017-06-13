Ravensdown joins Agrigate online platform

Tuesday, 13 June, 2017 - 10:02

The Agrigate team has added another heavyweight data partner to the online tool, signing an agreement with agri-nutrient provider Ravensdown.

The agreement, signed last week, will see Ravensdown’s pasture and nutrient data added to the array of information that farmers can access using Agrigate.

Ravensdown captures and presents data on soil tests, nutrient status, pasture performance and proof of placement to drive better decisions.

"As a farmer-owned Co-operative, collaborating across the sector is important to us and an effective decision support tool simply has to work with other systems," said Bryan Inch, General Manager Customer Relationships at Ravensdown. "We’re introducing a new tool at National Fieldays called Hawkeye and this new open platform is what enables the integration with the Agrigate dashboard."

Head of Agrigate Tim Cutfield said "We’re very pleased and excited that Ravensdown has come onboard. As a market leader in agri-nutrients their involvement will really enhance the breadth of Agrigate and make it even more useful for our farmers."

Agrigate will be on show at both the Fonterra and LIC sites at the National Fieldays at Mystery Creek this week and we are encouraging our farmers to come along to see it in action and find out how it can help their farming business.

What is Agrigate?

Developed by Fonterra Farm Source and LIC, Agrigate is a powerful online tool that can help farmers improve their farm performance by combining all the key data they need to make faster and smarter decisions on one, easy to use online dashboard.

It has been designed to help farmers combine the data from the tools they are using on farm to assess the interaction between different on-farm factors, such as weather conditions, animal health, milk production and pasture cover, just to name a few. Agrigate will help farmers track what effect each factor has on the others so that they can plan accordingly. It also allows farmers to benchmark these factors on a scale that they haven’t been able to in the past.

The tool is continuously evolving, with feedback from farmers who are using the platform determining the roadmap for development.