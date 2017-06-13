Visitor numbers on the rise in Canterbury

Tuesday, 13 June, 2017 - 10:49

The visitor sector continues to play an important and growing part in the city and region’s economy, with Canterbury guest nights for April 2017 up 3.6 percent on last year.

The Accommodation Survey, carried out monthly by Stats NZ, shows guest nights were up 7 percent in the North Island and 6.7 percent in the South Island in April, with the Easter holiday helping to boost numbers. Last year the Easter period fell in March.

Nationally in the year ended April 2017, 38.6 million guest nights were spent in commercial accommodation, 1.3 million more than in the previous April year. All accommodation types had more guest nights, including short-term commercial hotels, motels, backpacker accommodation and holiday parks.

The South Island was up on the same time last year in terms of domestic and international nights, with a 4.4 percent and 8.7 percent increase respectively.

Canterbury Development Corporation chief executive Tom Hooper said a growing visitor sector is critical for Christchurch and Canterbury because of the employment opportunities and wealth it creates.

"The more visitors we can introduce to our city and to our region, also increases our chances of attracting the migrants we will need in the future to succeed," Tom said.

Additionally, it was pleasing to see the amount of money being spend by visitors increasing.

"Domestic and international visitor spend in Christchurch during the summer peak season was back at pre-earthquake levels. Spending by international tourists in Canterbury grew by 7.3 percent in the year to March 2017," he said.

Within Christchurch City specifically, domestic tourist spending grew by 0.7 percent and international tourist spending grew by 5.7 percent.