Announcing the launch of the 2017 Broadband Compare Awards

Tuesday, 13 June, 2017 - 11:11

The inaugural Broadband Compare Awards (http://www.broadbandawards.co.nz/) launch this week in response to the increasingly diversified sector of more than 100 internet providers offering services across the country.

The awards offer broadband providers and associated businesses throughout the country an opportunity to be recognised as leading the way in the ever-changing broadband and telco sector.

Consumer NZ - New Zealand’s trusted source of independent consumer information - supports the Broadband Compare Awards. The twelve awards up for grabs include, Best Fibre Provider, Best Business Broadband, Best Broadband Innovation, Best Gaming Broadband Provider and Best Regional ISP.

All entrants are automatically entered for the Broadband Compare People’s Choice Award and the Broadband Compare Consumer NZ Broadband Provider of the Year Award.

Commenting on the launch, founder and CEO of Broadband Compare Gavin Male, said: "New Zealand broadband is rapidly evolving with the continued rollout of fibre and the rural broadband initiative giving Kiwis more choice and better connectivity options than ever.

"As a result, there are more broadband options available and with that there is perhaps more confusion over what is the best broadband plan and provider for a particular individual or family’s needs. Broadband Compare is all about assisting with that choice. The Broadband Compare website already helps people compare thousands of broadband plans from hundreds of broadband providers across NZ. The Broadband Compare Awards will help Kiwis make an even more informed choice when they are looking for a new broadband connection.

"These awards provide a unique opportunity to recognise and celebrate the many achievements of the broadband sector and the companies, and individuals whose efforts are making a significant contribution to the sector."

One of the early supporters of the Broadband Compare Awards was Consumer NZ Chief Executive Sue Chetwin who said:

"Recognising excellence in an industry which is so important to our daily lives but which can be confusing for consumers will hopefully lift the bar for all players."

Gavin added, "I would highly recommend any company considering entering the awards to take a shot. With more than 30,000 Kiwis comparing broadband every month through the Broadband Compare website a winning entry could pay back big time."

Entries are open. More information is available at http://www.broadbandawards.co.nz/ . The awards night is on November 2, 2017 at The Sapphire Room in Auckland.

