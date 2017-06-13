Rotorua woman emerges as Holiday Parks star

Tuesday, 13 June, 2017 - 13:51

Jasmine Adams of the Rotorua TOP 10 Holiday Park has won the inaugural Holiday Parks’ Emerging Star Award for holiday park professionals under the age of 35.

Ms Adams has been recognised for her efforts in leading the wider industry and her community, as well as her own park.

She has been working in the holiday park sector for more than four years, and now owns and operates the highly successful Qualmark-rated 5 star Rotorua TOP 10 Holiday Park. She manages the park’s online market and has increased their Facebook fans from fewer than 300 to over 29,000. She designed and implemented a marketing strategy which has turned out to be a viral success. Her most recent giveaway had a reach of over 800,000.

Ms Adams chairs HAPNZ Rotorua, the local holiday parks group, and works closely with Destination Rotorua in advisory roles.

Community is also important for Ms Adams and she has led a large number of community focused initiatives, fundraisers and projects to help many organisations in Rotorua. These include installing cameras at Lifewise Mental Health and Addiction Services, and supporting schools. This community focused work was highly commended at the 2016 Westpac Business Excellence Awards.

"Jasmine clearly shows the commitment that is required to succeed in today’s tourism industry. She has shown a passion and dedication to the holiday park sector," Holiday Parks New Zealand (HAPNZ) Chief Executive Fergus Brown says.

"The judges said that not only is she a driving force in running a good business but her impact on the wider industry is substantial. For her age, Jasmine is contributing not only to her own park but also to the industry and other parts of her community at a high level."

Destination Rotorua General Manager Oscar Nathan says Ms Adams’ award is well-deserved.

"It has been my pleasure to know and work alongside Jaz over the years. It has also been my privilege to see her grow into the focussed, committed and energetic tourism leader she has become today. In her work Jasmine has not only made a significant contribution to her family business at Rotorua TOP 10 Holiday Park, but she has also selflessly worked to ensure a smarter, better performing and informed sector for her colleagues as well.

"Jasmine has given many hours to working on, in and for initiatives that not only improve the holiday park sector, but also assist the wider destination through the likes of responsible camping in Rotorua and the successful Rotorua Tourism Investment Partnership Programme to name a few."

About the Holiday Parks’ Emerging Star Award

This is the first year the Holiday Parks’ Emerging Star Award has been presented. It recognises a holiday park professional who could be in an ownership, management, office or park operation role. Entrants must be under the age of 35 as at 1 January 2017.

The Award is being run in partnership with VicParks, the state industry association representing holiday parks in Victoria. Both VicParks and Holiday Parks New Zealand recognise the value of acknowledging and encouraging a new generation of industry leaders.

The winner of the Holiday Parks’ Emerging Star Award receives return international travel to Melbourne to attend the VicParks annual conference and participate in a study tour of Victorian holiday parks. This will provide the winner with the opportunity to gather new ideas and business opportunities from colleagues across the Tasman.