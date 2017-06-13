Racing Queensland and Punters.com.au form partnership

Tuesday, 13 June, 2017 - 15:44

A new agreement between Racing Queensland (RQ) and Punters.com.au is set to have a major impact on the level of information and education available to punters nationwide.

Punters.com.au has established a reputation as a progressive and information-rich source of racing knowledge and the agreement means visitors to RQ’s website will have access to detailed racing analysis, speed maps, in-depth form and up-to-date news in real-time.

RQ chief executive officer Dr Eliot Forbes said the agreement aims to give Queensland punters access to one of the best providers of racing intelligence in Australia.

"What this agreement does is short-cut the process so new race fans can view an incredible range of information to assist in their punting choices," Dr Forbes said.

The agreement comes ahead of the time-honoured Ipswich Cup this weekend (17 June), and follows a thrilling weekend of Group One racing at Doomben. There is more than 4700 scheduled races for Queensland in both the city and the bush across the next 12 months.

"Our aim is to lift the level of understanding of racing everywhere so that more and more people can experience the thrill of Queensland racing," Dr Forbes said.

The agreement is somewhat of a coming home for Punters.com.au, which was founded on the Sunshine Coast in 2008. Chief executive officer Luc Pettett said the company was proud of its Queensland roots.

"The agreement with RQ is set to help punters nationwide make more informed decisions when having a punt anywhere in the Sunshine State," he said.