Smart cities movement grows with new Telstra partnership

Wednesday, 14 June, 2017 - 08:25

Telstra is the latest - and largest - Australian company to join the world’s largest network of smart cities companies supporting the liveability, workability and sustainability of cities.

Telstra has signed on as a member of the Smart Cities Council Australia New Zealand (SCCANZ), a move that positions it alongside some of the world’s largest technology companies according to SCCANZ Executive Director Adam Beck.

"Telstra’s leadership team understands that smart technology and data-driven decision making play a mission critical role in accelerating the sustainability of our cities, towns and regions," Mr Beck says.

"Telstra is already using technology, data and intelligent design to shape products and services for our cities now, and present the best possible opportunities to augment sustainable growth in the future.

"Telstra is primed to help government, private sector developers and all types of businesses across the nation embrace digital transformation. We are delighted to welcome them into our growing membership."

Merrick Spain, Telstra’s Smart Cities Lead, says the affiliation with SCCANZ will elevate smart cities efforts around Australia and New Zealand.

"Building better, and smarter cities, means having people at the very heart of our digital and data decision-making. The Smart Cities Council understands this, and we are excited to be working with a global organisation with aligned values.

"Together, we can have a greater impact on the sustainability and liveability of our cities as they grow."

Telstra has been a pioneer in smart cities activities, and continues to lead. Telstra was delivering strategy consulting and technology POC’s in Australia as early as 2014, and in early May, Telstra announced it had centralised its product and technology development activities under a new 'Labs' business that aims to provide a breeding ground for experimentation and innovation. The new Internet of Things lab, equipped with drones, wearable and 3D printing technology, diagnostic tools and other advanced technologies, will enable anyone to test and prototype IoT solutions.

Mr Beck says Telstra’s move sends a strong signal to the Australian and New Zealand markets.

"Having a smart cities leader like Telstra join our efforts in the region is game-changing. We look forward to working together to advance national policy, industry dialogue and action that create smarter cities for all Australians."