Confident market imports enough cars to congest a port

Wednesday, 14 June, 2017 - 10:15

Over 16,500 imported used cars hit New Zealand’s ports in May 2017, causing congestion issues in ports particularly in Auckland. This large number of vehicles is not out of line with the huge demand for imports: 14,479 ex-overseas imports were first registered by purchasers in May.

Whilst slightly down on import registrations in March, May did increase a massive 15% over May last year, propping up an otherwise humdrum month in other registration segments: in particular Public to Public trading, which was down on 2016 for the second month in a row.

This dip in Public to Public transactions comes at the same time as a record number of registered motor vehicle traders (3,383 registered traders), all who have a large amount of stock rolling in from the ports. The high number of good quality imported options may make the hassle and risk associated with Public to Public transactions less palatable to consumers.

Similar domination by imports is being seen with trucks as well, with an overall lift in NZTA transactions of almost 7% over May 2016, spearheaded by over 1,000 fresh imports being registered (29% over the same period last year).

