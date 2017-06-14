Three Kings Housing Development reaches key milestone

Wednesday, 14 June, 2017 - 10:51

Fletcher Living announced today it has signed an agreement with a number of stakeholder groups that will enable construction to begin on the Three Kings housing development.

Fletcher Residential and Land Development Chief Executive Steve Evans says it is a milestone day for all parties that was made possible through further consultation and collaboration with the local board, Auckland Council and National Government, and ongoing discussion and negotiation with a number of concerned residents groups.

"Today’s agreement includes for up to four metres of additional fill in the former quarry and increased height in the apartment buildings along Mount Eden Road. It means that all appeals will be withdrawn, and construction can finally begin. We believe it is a great outcome for Auckland."

Fletcher Living has refined its plans over a number of years through various Auckland Council planning processes including plan change applications, Environment Court and the Unitary Plan. This masterplan for the urban renewal of Three Kings has been 10 years in the making and incorporates the advice of New Zealand’s leading architects, urban designers, engineers and other experts.

"We have always acknowledged that Three Kings is a significant site and our focus has always been to build a high quality development that is respectful of landmarks such as the maunga, integrates well into the existing community facilities and the town centre, and provides new facilities for both new and existing residents. Through ongoing discussion and with input from key community stakeholders we now have a development plan that achieves this goal. Today’s signing allows us to get on with delivering much needed homes for Auckland."

Fletcher Living’s plan for Three Kings will create a village within the city comprising of up to 1,500 homes and community amenities including a town square, two grass and sand all-weather playing fields, a village green for picnics and recreation, and a wetland park with wooden boardwalks for walks, runs or bird spotting. These four shared green spaces connect with three existing parks to create a network of seven high-quality public open spaces.

The Three Kings housing development will be respectful of local landmarks such as the maunga (volcanic cone) Te Tatua a Riukiuta (Big King). It incorporates planting, walkways and the new wetland area for improved biodiversity and storm water management. It will also connect new residents to transport corridors and existing town centre facilities such as the shopping centre, Fickling Convention Centre and Mt Roskill Library.