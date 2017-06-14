Emirates initiates Luxembourg cargo route

Wednesday, 14 June, 2017 - 11:04

Emirates SkyCargo, the world’s largest international cargo airline, has operated the first of its scheduled weekly freighter service to Luxembourg.

Emirates SkyCargo’s freighter operation between Luxembourg and Dubai World Central airport is one of the first steps in the implementation of the strategic operational partnership between Emirates SkyCargo and Cargolux Airlines announced last month.

Emirates SkyCargo will operate its Boeing 777 freighter aircraft on this route providing a total cargo capacity of over 100 tonnes. The Boeing 777 freighter aircraft is one of the most modern and technologically advanced freighters available with one of the lowest fuel burns of any comparable size aircraft.

The strategic partnership between Emirates SkyCargo and Cargolux allows for customers of both carriers to access a wider range of destinations and services through block space and interline agreements between the two players. Emirates SkyCargo’s new freighter service facilitates increased connectivity between Cargolux’s hub at Luxembourg and Emirates SkyCargo’s hub at Dubai adding to the thrice weekly freighter service that Cargolux operates to Dubai World Central.

At Luxembourg, ground handling of the Emirates SkyCargo’s freighters will be carried out at the same facility as Cargolux and at Dubai, Cargolux freighters are handled by Emirates SkyCargo allowing for seamless transit of cargo between the two air cargo operators. Smooth movement of cargo is also enabled by other factors including the common EU Good Distribution Practices (GDP) certification of both hubs.

Emirates SkyCargo’s freighter will arrive at Luxembourg at 13.25 local time every Monday and will depart to Dubai World Central at 15.25 local time on the same day. Luxembourg joins Emirates SkyCargo’s global network of over 150 destinations in more than 80 countries across six continents.

About Emirates SkyCargo

Emirates SkyCargo is the freight division of Emirates and is the world’s largest international cargo airline. The carrier connects cargo customers to over 150 cities across 83 countries in six continents. Emirates SkyCargo’s cargo hold capacity comprises Emirates’ all wide-body fleet of close to 260 aircraft, including 15 freighters - 13 Boeing 777-Fs and two B747-400ERFs. Emirates SkyCargo is renowned for the highest standards of product quality in supporting business logistics - achieving customer satisfaction through innovation, flexibility and the constant refinement of service levels.

About Cargolux

Cargolux, based in Luxembourg, is Europe’s leading all-cargo airline with a modern and efficient fleet composed of 14 Boeing 747-8 freighters and 12 Boeing 747-400 freighters. The Cargolux worldwide network covers 90 destinations, some 70 of which are served on scheduled all-cargo flights. The company has more than 85 offices in over 50 countries, and operates an extensive global trucking network to more than 250 destinations as well as full and part-charter services. Cargolux also offers third-party maintenance at its modern two-bay maintenance hangar in Luxembourg. The company is specialized in B747 line and hangar maintenance up to and including C-Checks. It offers a range of specialized maintenance services and holds line maintenance approval for 777 aircraft. The Cargolux Group employs close to 1,900 staff worldwide.