Trade top of list for business delegation to Taipei, says Chamber

Wednesday, 14 June, 2017 - 11:11

Building trading contacts is at the top of the list for a delegation of businesses that arrives today in Taipei, the capital of Taiwan, for a five-day visit.

The delegation consists of six companies, and is being led by Wellington Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive John Milford.

Members will attend the 70th anniversary of the Importers and Exporters Association of Taipei, before visiting the New Zealand Commerce and Industry Office (NZCIO), the Wellington Chamber’s office in Taipei that is responsible for the development of trade, economic and cultural interests with Taiwan, given New Zealand does not have diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

Mr Milford will also visit the Confederation of Asia-Pacific Chambers of Commerce and Industry on behalf of the New Zealand Chambers.

Mr Milford said he hoped there would be opportunities for the company representatives to develop new trade contacts and cement existing ones.

"Taiwan is currently our 8th largest market for goods exports, and in the two years following the signing of our economic agreement with Taiwan, apples exports increased by 200 percent, cherry exports by 150 percent and wine exports by 56 percent.

"We also saw a 52 percent increase in our services exports since the agreement came into place in 2013.

"The opportunities for business in Taipei are endless, so I’m confident this trip will open new doors."

The delegation has been organised in partnership with the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Wellington.

The Wellington Chamber operates NZCIO, which offers a range of support services for New Zealand businesses doing business in Taiwan, and Taiwanese businesses doing business with New Zealand.