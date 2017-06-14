New Zealand's "grandfather of accounting" passes away age 76

Wednesday, 14 June, 2017 - 11:51

Staples Rodway Auckland’s Chairman has died, aged 76.

Allan JOHN Manu Wadams passed away peacefully last Thursday (June 8) surrounded by family at North Shore Hospital, leaving a lasting legacy within Auckland business and accountancy circles. John was a highly-respected Auckland businessman who is credited with growing not only the Staples Rodway firm to what it is today, but also the careers of many of the current managers and directors within the company. John’s astute assessment of people, strong integrity and great understanding of tax law will serve as a lasting example within the industry.

Joining the firm in 1970 as the fifth and ultimately longest serving partner to date, John was brought on to add to the already extensive experience and reputation that the firm had as a tax consultancy practice. As a senior inspector with the IRD, John had already developed exemplary share valuation skills. This, together with John’s trustworthiness and sound judgement, made Staples Rodway the firm of choice for many high net worth families and individuals.

John was a visionary, able to see the big picture and potential in people, and a strong mentor to many generations of Staples Rodway staff who considered him family.

David Searle, Staples Rodway Auckland’s Managing Director said, "John was fundamental to the success of Staples Rodway and played a leading role in helping the firm to grow. Without John the firm would not be where it is today."

Today Staples Rodway has grown from an Auckland-based tax practice to a New Zealand wide full service accounting firm specialising in Tax, Corporate Advisory, Business Advisory, Audit and HR, due in large part to John’s leadership.

John was sought by many respected names in the business community for his governance skills and was highly respected by his peers, being awarded a Fellowship (FCA) by what was then known as NZICA (New Zealand Institute of Chartered Accountants).

John also had strong community values. He was Chairman of St John Northern Region, a long-serving board member in charge of finances and was awarded a Knighthood during his time with the organisation.

John found joy in the success of others and was a committed family man. A father and brother figure to many in the firm, John will be sorely missed by his family, his colleagues and the wider business community.