Staples Rodway boosts senior ranks

Wednesday, 14 June, 2017 - 12:03

National accounting and business advisory firm Staples Rodway has appointed a new Director and announced nine other senior promotions, including six female leaders, across Auckland, Tauranga and Christchurch

National accounting and business advisory firm Staples Rodway has appointed Bill Apps as a Director in its Auckland office, and announced promotions for nine of its other senior employees who collectively possess almost 170 years’ industry experience.

Staples Rodway Auckland Managing Director David Searle says: "Bill is a valuable asset to our team, with a depth of knowledge in corporate finance and someone our clients regularly look to for advice they know they can trust and rely upon. We’re thrilled to have someone of Bill’s calibre and reputation serve as a director within the business.

"We’re fortunate to have such a wealth of experienced people in our business who are wholeheartedly dedicated to what they do. The promotions recognise the contributions they make, and indicate our confidence that they will continue to drive outstanding outcomes for our clients."

Bill Apps has more than 20 years’ experience as a corporate finance specialist, including time working both in New Zealand and internationally on a wide range of engagements including telecommunications, primary and construction sectors. He regularly appears as an expert financial witness before the courts and is called upon for his specialist expertise in valuations, due diligence, mergers and acquisitions, economic loss and financial modelling. Bill has considerable technical experience including valuation engagements arising from NZ IFRS requirements and has completed a number of reports under the Takeovers Code.

Additional promotions include; Kathryn Price to Associate Director (Auckland), Jared Booth to Associate Director (Auckland), Sybrand van Schalkwyk to Tax Associate (Tauranga), Keryn Jarvis to Senior Manager (Tauranga), Michelle Dyer to Senior Manager (Tauranga), Wendy Skinner to Associate (Christchurch), Judi Gosney to Associate (Christchurch), Stacey Davis to Associate (Christchurch) and Matthew Shallcrass to Associate (Christchurch).

Staples Rodway is committed to fostering a strong culture of diversity and inclusion, further enhanced by the six new promotions of female staff to its senior ranks across Auckland, Tauranga and Christchurch. Contrary to national figures that show women are under-represented in management and director level positions, Staples Rodway has 66 percent female staff overall, 64 percent female managers and 37 percent female directors and associates.

"Maintaining an environment where everyone has equal opportunities to advance and succeed within our business is something we work hard at and are immensely proud of. We have an impressive pipeline of female talent coming through and our senior female employees are fantastic role models for new and recent graduates," Mr Searle says.

The new promotions are representative of Staples Rodway’s commitment to promoting a career pathway for staff within the business and signal a period of strong momentum across all seven of its locations nationwide.