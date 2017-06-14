Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

New CEO for New Zealand Society of Authors

Wednesday, 14 June, 2017 - 12:14

A warm welcome to new Chief Executive Jenny Nagle

The New Zealand Society of Authors is pleased to announce the appointment of its new CEO, Jenny Nagle. Jenny's tenure in the post began Monday 12th June 2017.

Jenny has an extensive literary arts background, including working on behalf of the Commonwealth Writers Prize and with the Children's Book Council and Storylines. She has also worked closely with authors and media to promote literary arts and reading ventures.

