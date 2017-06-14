New owners for Balex Automatic Boat Loader

Wednesday, 14 June, 2017 - 18:01

One of New Zealand’s most innovative and potentially lucrative inventions has had its future secured following its purchase by New Zealand businessmen Daniel Given and Reon Oak.

Given, the managing director of the Hong Kong-based specialist manufacturing and supply chain management company, Gait International, and Oak, Gait’s director of operations in China, have bought the company behind the innovative Kiwi-designed automatic trailer boat launch and retrieval system, Balex Automatic Boat Loader (ABL), along with its intellectual property, stock and work in progress.

The pair, who bought the company after it was put into liquidation, will now concentrate on growing the business and realising its undoubted potential, both in New Zealand and overseas.

"We have enormous confidence in the Balex Automatic Boat Loader’s future," says Given. "It is incredibly well engineered, utilizes the best in high precision components and has already gained remarkable traction in the market."

"Reon and I only invest in companies that we really believe in and the Balex Automatic Boat Loader is simply far too good to be allowed to fail."

The new owners were shareholders in Balex following the company’s earlier crowd-funding programme and Gait International had recently taken over the manufacturing and supply chain operations for the Automatic Boat Loader.

Although the pair now spend a lot of their time overseas, they are both passionate New Zealanders who grew up boating, fishing and diving on the North Island’s east coast; Given in Tauranga and the Coromandel and Oak in Hawkes Bay.

Given says he and Oak are very enthusiastic about the unique Kiwi innovation and what they see as its huge potential, both in New Zealand and internationally.

"The Automatic Boat Loader is an incredible product," explains Given. "It uses a battery powered hydraulic system to drive belts at the rear of the trailer so the boat can be effortlessly launched and retrieved.

"The system can be controlled remotely from the dock or even while on board and basically turns what can be a very challenging task into one which is quick, easy and stress-free."

Although the new company, Balex Marine South Pacific Limited, will be based in Tauranga, Given says Gait International’s extensive engineering and supply chain management expertise will immediately make a big difference to Balex’s future success.

Part of the Gait Group, first established in New Zealand in 1989 and which has been developing and manufacturing components from Asia for over 25 years, Gait International is highly respected around the world. They manufacture products and supply services to many of the world’s leading OEM appliance, healthcare, automotive and hardware companies. Their client list includes many Fortune 500 companies, both Fisher and Paykel Appliances and Fisher and Paykel Healthcare and several internationally-renowned manufacturers.

Given says Balex Marine South Pacific Limited will continue to supply the Automatic Boat Loader to New Zealand and Australian boat manufacturers and marine dealers. The new company is also already close to finalising an agreement with a European distributor and will shortly be looking closely at the US, too.