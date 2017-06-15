Passion PR to operate as a division within Botica

Thursday, 15 June, 2017 - 10:54

Strategic public relations consultancy Botica Butler Raudon Partners is making a play for a greater share of the overall PR pie. It is acquiring consumer, sustainability and social consultancy Passion PR from founder Leanne Frisbie.

The two companies will merge, and Passion PR will operate as a division within Botica Butler Raudon. Leanne will continue to provide strategic counsel to current Passion PR clients and will work on new opportunities.

Allan Botica, chairman Botica Butler Raudon, says the businesses are entirely complementary.

"There’s no overlap, except in our commitment to excellent PR practice, and we see real opportunities to provide a greater range of services to existing clients.

"Passion offers consumer smarts, strong social capability, a point of difference with its sustainability expertise and real appeal to ‘conscious’ brands committed to doing good through business."

Botica’s core strengths are in reputation management, corporate and regulatory affairs, investor and government relations, crisis communications and technology.

"When you look at the talent and experience in our combined businesses, we think we present a very strong line-up," says Allan.

"Passion PR needed more people and access to a wider range of expertise to take advantage of opportunities in our pipeline," says Leanne. "I’m delighted to team up with a company that shares our ethos, and whose skills complement ours."

Botica Butler Raudon was founded 30 years ago and has built a strong practice, particularly with multinational clients, including several who have been with the consultancy for over 20 years.

Passion PR was founded eight years ago and is recognised as a leader in sustainability and ethical PR. Clients include Yealands Family Wines, Red Seal, Ceres Organics, Radius Care, Harker Herbals and The Drug Detection Agency. Leanne will be dividing her time between Los Angeles and Auckland.

The new company will be based at Botica Butler Raudon’s offices in Mt Eden.