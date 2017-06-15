Tyreline lands major deal as NZ distributor of Shell Lubricants

Thursday, 15 June, 2017 - 12:47

Family business Tyreline lands major deal to distribute for Shell Lubricants Tyreline Distributors Limited (Tyreline) is partnering with multinational oil company Shell after being named the new New Zealand distributor for its world-leading business Shell Lubricants.

The distribution agreement, which came into effect in April, is a major deal for the family-run business which started its life in a Te Awamutu hay barn.

Tyreline Distributors Limited was founded by Grant and Barbara Rushbrooke in 1987 as an agricultural tyre distributor. "When we began we were operating out of our hay barn in Te Awamutu and making deliveries in our farm ute," said Tyreline managing director Grant Rushbrooke. "The business has gone from strength to strength and it’s down to the relationships we have with our valued partners and customers."

Today, Tyreline is a full-service tyre importer and wholesaler headquartered in Hamilton, with warehouses in Hamilton, Auckland and Christchurch. Since signing the partnership with Shell, Tyreline has grown its Shell sales force in the field to ensure that customers are serviced throughout the country. Shell Lubricants is present in more than 100 countries around the world and has been the number one lubricants brand globally for the last 10 years. Its portfolio of products is used by customers in consumer motoring, heavy-duty transport, mining, power generation, general engineering and marine. Troy Chapman, Executive Director Shell South East Asia Oceania Lubricants, said there were several reasons Tyreline was chosen. "We are very pleased to be partnering Tyreline, with its strong network of partners and its vast experience in the automotive industry. We look forward to working collaboratively to accelerate growth, increase Shell’s lubricants market share in New Zealand and provide competitive solutions to our customers," said Chapman.

Grant Rushbrooke said he was excited to grow the business and what it can offer customers. "Our business is constantly evolving and the partnership with Shell was the perfect opportunity to grow our business and provide the best quality products to our clients," said Rushbrooke

"Shell invests around US$1 billion per annum in to research and development - the highest in industry - so New Zealand consumers can have confidence that together Shell and Tyreline will offer both quality and value. Shell Lubricants is the choice of premium automotive manufacturers such as Ferrari and BMW," said Rushbrooke.

The company’s commitment to the environment, and exploring second-generation biofuels, was also a drawcard, said Rushbrooke. "As a company they understand that long-term success depends on their ability to anticipate the types of energy and fuels people will need in the future while remaining commercially competitive and environmentally relevant. We were heartened and inspired to hear that from a world-leading oil and gas company."