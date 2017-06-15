ANZ and NZ Cricket strengthen and expand alliance

Thursday, 15 June, 2017 - 15:45

New Zealand Cricket has strengthened and expanded its alliance with long-term partner ANZ - renewing the existing 18-year association by another term.

The most notable feature of the new agreement will see the ANZ change its status from "Series Partner" to "Team Partner" of not just the BLACKCAPS, but also the WHITE FERNS.

This means the ANZ brand will now appear on the BLACKCAPS and WHITE FERNS apparel in both home, and away series.

New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White said the new arrangement reflected the trust and goodwill developed by the two parties over a long period of time - and the elevated priority of women’s cricket and the WHITE FERNS.

"I think this partnership speaks volumes of the ANZ’s values, and particularly in terms of its commitment to support and help stimulate growth in women’s cricket and the WHITE FERNS," he said.

"NZC and the ANZ share a similar philosophy in wanting to promote inclusivity and diversity throughout the community, and this agreement goes a long way towards illustrating that intent."

Mr White said the agreement would differ markedly from previous years in that it would cover both national cricket teams throughout the calendar year, as opposed to solely the BLACKCAPS’ home season engagements.

ANZ chief executive David Hisco said the team at ANZ is proud to stand behind cricket in New Zealand, from the grass roots to the highest level.

"I’m particularly pleased that this now includes our top women cricketers, who are about to begin their ICC Women’s World Cup campaign.

"New Zealanders love their cricket, regardless of which gender is out on the field, and ANZ is excited to be one of its biggest fans."