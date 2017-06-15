Beef and Sheep sector outline key priorities in manifesto

Thursday, 15 June, 2017 - 16:02

The two organisations, who represent New Zealand sheep and beef farmers and meat processors, marketers and exporters have outlined in a manifesto a set of key priority policy areas on which to base a stronger partnership with government.

MIA Chief Executive Tim Ritchie said the sheep and beef sector is our second largest goods exporter and a significant contributor to the New Zealand economy.

"The sector contributed NZ$7 billion to New Zealand’s total GDP last year and we aim to increase this in coming years through partnership and collaboration with government and others.

"Trade is a key priority for our export-focused sector as over 90% production is exported, valued at NZ$7.5 billion last year. We are looking to work with government to further the trade liberalisation agenda including by addressing non-tariff barriers that plague the sector," Ritchie said.

B+LNZ Chief Executive, Sam McIvor said the sector plays an important role in rural communities, employing around 80,000 people (directly and indirectly) and making it New Zealand’s largest manufacturing industry.

"The environment is a significant focus for the sector, with managing our impact on water quality a key priority, alongside climate change and biodiversity."

"We are already undertaking substantial work in the environment space, but need government to work alongside the sector in developing policy equipping farmers with the right knowledge, tools and support for continuous improvement," McIvor said.

Other priority areas outlined in the manifesto include animal welfare, food safety, biosecurity, innovation, employment relations, immigration, health and safety, and training.

The two organisations will continue to engage and collaborate with government to achieve better outcomes for the sector and New Zealand.

Read the manifesto at http://www.beeflambnz.com/Documents/Market/BLNZ-Manifesto-web.pdf or http://www.mia.co.nz/docs/publications/Manifesto_2017.pdf