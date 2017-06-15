Resurgent New Zealand Dollar lowers wool prices

|
New Zealand Wool Services International Limited’s Marketing Executive, Mr Nathan Arthur advises that the rise in the New Zealand dollar generally saw corresponding lowering of local wool prices in most areas apart from fine crossbred fleece and some targeted coarser types.
Of the 7,930 bales on offer 56 percent sold.
The weighted indicator for the main trading currencies was up 1.27 percent compared to the last sale on 8th June.
Mr Arthur advises that Fine Crossbred Fleece and Shears ranged from firm to 2 percent dearer.
Good style coarse crossbred full fleece were 2 percent cheaper with average and poorer styles easing 4 to 6 percent. Coarse shears were firm to 2 percent cheaper with the exception of 2 to 4 length shears increasing 3 to 4 percent.
First Lambs were firm to 1 percent dearer overall.
Oddments were 1 percent easier. Next sale on 22nd June comprises approximately 11,000 bales from the North Island.
