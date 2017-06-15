First EV fast charging station for Gisborne region

Thursday, 15 June, 2017 - 18:32

Gisborne is about to get its very first EV (electric vehicle) fast charging station, with current and future local EV drivers, businesses and the wider tourism industry expected to benefit.

Eastland Group is the regional infrastructure company that owns lines company Eastland Network. It announced today that it will be installing a new Terra 53 charging station in Gladstone Road, the city’s main street.

Electrinet will soon start laying cabling from the Eastland Network transformer on Read’s Quay, with the charging station being installed by the end of July.

Free EV charging in 20-30 minutes

"We’re excited about this next step in opening up the region to electric vehicles," said Eastland Group business development general manager Gavin Murphy.

"To encourage electric car drivers to visit our region, and help grow the uptake of EVs amongst locals, we’ll be offering free charging until the end of the year.

"Drivers can simply pull up and plug in. It will take 20 to 30 minutes for a fast, full charge, so while they’re waiting, they can check out the shops and grab a coffee."

Mr Murphy said that groups of EV owners regularly tour around the country, and have already expressed their interest in visiting.

Economic, environmental and tourism benefits

"People may wonder why we’re doing this now, when there are still only a few EVs and hybrids in the region.

"EVs are cheap for owners to run and, because they operate on 80% renewable energy in this country, they help reduce carbon emissions. If you look at the plugshare.com map you’ll see the rapid development of fast charging infrastructure around the country, and indeed the world.

"The positive economic, environmental and tourism benefits are potentially huge."

The New Zealand government is aiming to have 64,000 EVs registered in New Zealand by 2021. EV registrations last month were the strongest on record.

Mr Murphy added that, in the future, building more fast charging stations could open up the whole East Coast to EV drivers.