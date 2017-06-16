Young Kiwis ready to tackle the big issues at #FFTF17

Friday, 16 June, 2017 - 10:16

New Zealand’s biggest festival for young innovators and leaders reveals 2017 agenda, with three times as many tickets sold as the same time last year.

Festival for the Future has just released the key themes, speakers, workshops and entertainment for 2017’s biggest festival for young innovators and leaders.

Inspiring Stories, the company behind the festival, surveyed hundreds of young Kiwis on the big issues keeping them awake at night, and used this to help inform the 2017 programme. The future of work and technology, leadership in the workforce, politics and democracy, learning and education, and the environment will be some of this year’s key topic areas.

More than 500 New Zealanders have already registered, three times as many as this time last year.

Guy Ryan, 2015’s Young New Zealander of the Year and Founder and CEO of Inspiring Stories:

"The Festival is a showcase of what’s possible - bringing together a diverse range of young New Zealanders who are dreaming big and pushing boundaries. From leading volunteer movements to building the most innovative youth-led social enterprises in the world, running for Council and stepping into leadership positions."

"Last year we had more than 900 people, with attendees from every region as well as delegates from Australia, India and the US - the atmosphere was incredible. This year will be bigger and better, with record ticket sales, great speakers, themes and entertainment."

Festival for the Future speakers 2017:

Dan Flynn, co-founder and CEO of Thankyou, a youth-led social enterprise, raising over $5.5M to combat extreme poverty.

Josiah Tualamali’i, Chairperson for PYLAT Council Charitable Trust, Canterbury University Youth Counselor, US Embassy New Zealand and more.

Melissa Clark-Reynolds, Digital Strategist and Professional Director with 25 years experience as an entrepreneur and in the business start-up community.

Angela Lim, Doctor, CEO, entrepreneur, board member.

The full list of speakers can be found here: http://www.festivalforthefuture.org.nz/2017-programme

Festival for the Future is run by Inspiring Stories, a social enterprise building funding, mentoring and training pathways to help young New Zealanders succeed.

Tickets: Tickets are on sale now for $119 for students and $199 for non-students www.festivalforthefuture.org.nz/tickets

When: 4-6 August

Where: The Aotea Centre, Auckland

Media kit: http://bit.ly/2rbDTIw

2017 Programme: http://www.festivalforthefuture.org.nz/2017-programme