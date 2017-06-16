Freedom Furniture returns to Moorhouse Ave

Friday, 16 June, 2017 - 11:21

Adding a second homewares destination to Christchurch, Freedom Furniture re-opened on Moorhouse Avenue this week.

The opening comes six years after the devastating February 2011 earthquakes that caused the destruction of many homes and buildings in Canterbury, including Freedom’s original Christchurch store of 15 years found on the same street.

The 1,800 square metre store has created employment for 20 Christchurch residents, and is situated within a lifestyle-centric shopping hub that neighbours with Noel Leeming, Harvey Norman, Vast Interiors, Asko Design and Home by Farmers.

Being a new build, the Freedom team had the opportunity to work closely with the property owner and developer ensure the layout was shopper friendly and transitioned through spaces as you would a home.

The light-filled store features floor to ceiling glass and polished concrete floors, with a modern fit-out to display Freedom’s full collection including the new and noteworthy Ultimate Essentials collection and Atelier, a range designed for apartments and compact spaces launching August.

Freedom opened a small store within the Homebase shopping centre in Marshland Road after the original store was demolished which will remain open alongside the new store on Moorhouse Ave.

Debbie Ridling, Managing Director of Freedom Furniture NZ, says the retailer has been waiting for the opportunity to re-open a standalone site in the popular shopping precinct.

"Our second location underpins our commitment to Christchurch, with design-savvy locals now having two bricks and mortar options alongside our new online shopping website launched earlier this month," says Debbie.

Freedom Furniture is also continuing its partnership with The Block this year, which sees local Cantabrian brothers Ling (Levi Inglis, 22) and Zing (Zachary Inglis, 24) showcase their design credentials and vie for the highest price come auction day.

The new store opened its doors to the public on Wednesday 14 June, with a launch event to follow on Saturday 17 June where spot prizes and fun family activities will be on offer including a bouncy castle and the MORE FM street team.