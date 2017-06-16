Silver Fern Farms launch $30,000 national youth scholarships

Friday, 16 June, 2017 - 11:40

Silver Fern Farms will award $5000 to six young people around New Zealand to assist with developing their careers in food and farming in the red meat sector.

Silver Fern Farms Chief Executive Dean Hamilton says the Plate to Pasture Youth Scholarships will be awarded annually from a $30,000 scholarship fund set up to support young people who want to further a career in the food and farming industry.

"The Plate to Pasture Youth Scholarship supports our vision: Inspirational Food created by Passionate People, and we look forward to seeing New Zealand’s emerging talent taking up this opportunity to help them develop their passion for food.

"Six young people will be the first to receive $5,000 to further their careers in food through the Plate to Pasture Youth Scholarships. The red meat sector is diverse, so we want to hear from applicants who want careers anywhere between the plate and the pasture - such as chefs, in food technology, food sales and marketing or as farmers.

"By the end of 2020 we aim to have supported 24 young people with $120,000 in funding towards polytech and university course fees, farm cadet training courses, food courses, conferences and other study and training opportunities that will help them realise their food career goals.

"We believe this will provide a financial boost to young people who will help to shape the future of the food and farming industry in New Zealand."

- Scholarship application forms are available from: http://www.silverfernfarms.com/our-farmers/supporting-our-communities/

- Applications close 5pm Fri 28 July 2017

- All scholarship enquiries to: youthscholarship@silverfernfarms.co.nz

- Scholarship recipients will be announced at the Silver Fern Farms Farmer Conference to be held in Dunedin 15 August 2017.