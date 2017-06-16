Better fruit and veg - EPA

|
Locally-grown stonefruit and greenhouse vegetables may get tastier if the rules governing use of two existing fungicides are amended.
The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) is seeking the public’s views on an application from Bayer New Zealand Ltd for reassessment of its products Luna Privilege and Luna Sensation. Bayer wants to increase significantly the maximum application rate per hectare for both products, and allow them to be applied to crops more frequently.
If this is done the fungicides could be used to treat a wider range of fruit and vegetables, Bayer says. Luna Privilege could be used to treat greenhouse-grown vegetables such as aubergines, capsicums and chilli. No other fungicidal products are registered to control botrytis in these crops, Bayer says. Currently the product is used as a fungicide to protect kiwifruit.
Luna Sensation’s use could be extended from controlling powdery mildew in grapes to protecting stonefruit, if its maximum application rate and frequency of use are increased, Bayer says.
Both products contain fluopyram, and Luna Sensation also contains trifloxystrobin.
Public submissions on this application open on 16 June 2017 and close at 5pm on 28 July 2017.
- View application details and information - http://www.epa.govt.nz/search-databases/Pages/applications-details.aspx?appID=APP203261
- Make a submission - http://www.epa.govt.nz/consultations/new-organisms/Pages/Consultation-reassess-Luna-Privilege-and-Luna-Sensation-.aspx
