Air New Zealand gets 'Green Light' for Lorde premiere

Friday, 16 June, 2017 - 15:25

From today Air New Zealand will be the first airline in the world to feature Kiwi singer Lorde’s newly released second album Melodrama as part of its inflight entertainment offering.

The airline will offer the album onboard for customers travelling on its international fleet.

Air New Zealand General Manager Customer Experience Anita Hawthorne says the airline is delighted to be the first in the world to share the Kiwi star’s latest offering with customers.

"Our customers love listening to Kiwi music and we know they’ll enjoy experiencing Lorde’s latest album as part of their overall inflight experience. Lorde’s debut album Pure Heroine has been part of Air New Zealand’s inflight entertainment offering since 2013 and is one of the most frequently played albums in our IFE selection.

"We are proud to help supercharge New Zealand music with Kiwis and international customers alike."

To celebrate the launch of Melodrama on Air New Zealand’s inflight entertainment system, the airline’s staff have performed their own take of Lorde’s hit Green Light. The video can be viewed online here.