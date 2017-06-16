Chambers welcome regional mayoral cooperation

Friday, 16 June, 2017 - 15:37

The leaders of the Wellington region’s main territorial authorities are to be congratulated on the way they are working together on major issues, says Wellington Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive John Milford.

He was speaking after today’s DLA Piper Wellington Region’s Leaders Panel, which included Porirua Mayor Mike Tana, Upper Hutt Mayor Wayne Guppy, Lower Hutt Mayor Ray Wallace, Wellington Mayor Justin Lester, and Greater Wellington Regional Council chairman Chris Laidlaw.

The event, which was held in front of a business audience from across the region, was held at the CQ Hotel and was hosted by the Wellington Region Chambers of Commerce.

The panelists discussed topics including infrastructure and roading, amalgamation, being business friendly, the airport runway, presenting a united front to central government, and working together for the region.

Mr Milford said that for the good of the region, the councils needed to work closely together.

"I’m pleased this is happening, and on a regular basis. Several of the mayors even said the collaboration had never been so strong, and that’s what we need.

"To hear they are meeting formally every two weeks and communicate regularly on issues in between is reassuring, and necessary if the region is to build resilience and to move ahead economically.

"We take as a commitment that the dialogue will continue to happen. It would be good also to hear of the direct results coming from it.

"The chambers intend to follow-up with a repeat panel at some point so we can get an update and publicly hold them to their vision for the region."