Ford Transits with first automatic transmission arrive in NZ

Friday, 16 June, 2017 - 16:22

- Ford Transit Custom, Transit Tourneo and Transit Cargo welcome a 6-speed automatic transmission, positioning one of the world’s top-selling commercial vans for significant growth in New Zealand

- The automatic Ford Transit Custom and Transit Tourneo arrive with all-new, next generation 2.0L EcoBlue engines

- The new Transit Cargo 350L FWD Automatic will feature SYNC 3, featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

- First arrivals sold out in NZ, and around the world as demand surges

The Ford Transit is set to become the automatic choice for Kiwis with the arrival of the automatic transmission along with new more powerful and economical 2.0L EcoBlue engine and wind stabilisation technology to help drivers stay in lane in high crosswinds.

"An automatic variant for Transit and Transit Custom gives New Zealand’s small businesses, large fleet and Government buyers a no-compromise option when it comes to choices in vans," said Jeremy Nash, Marketing Manager Light Commercial, Ford New Zealand. "The Transit is already recognised globally as the benchmark and now with an automatic, the Transit will compete across the segment with new customers who require or prefer automatic transmissions."

All-new Next Generation 2.0L EcoBlue Engine:

In addition to the automatic transmission, the 2017 Transit range also welcomes the next generation of high-performance 2.0L EcoBlue engines, which offer more power and torque whilst also providing better fuel economy and improved emissions to help Transit customers achieve more.

TRANSIT

Power

(kW)

Torque

(Nm)

Current RWD 2.2L Euro 5 Engine

114

385

New FWD 2.0L EcoBlue Euro 6 Engine

125

405

IMPROVEMENT

10%

5%

TRANSIT CUSTOM

Power

(kW)

Torque

(Nm)

Fuel Economy (L/100km)1

CO2 Emissions (g/km)2

Custom SWB

Custom LWB

Custom SWB

Custom LWB

Current 2.2L Euro 5 Engine

92

350

MT: 7.2

AT: N/A

MT: 7.4

AT: N/A

MT: 191

AT: N/A

MT: 197

AT: N/A

New 2.0L Euro 6

EcoBlue Engine

96

385

MT: 6.4

AT: 7.2

MT: 6.6

AT: 7.2

MT: 165

AT: 186

MT: 174

AT: 186

IMPROVEMENT

4%

10%

11%

11%

14%

12%

1. Fuel consumption and emissions as per ADR 81/02 (combined cycle) and to be used for vehicle comparison purposes only. It is unlikely that this fuel consumption figure will be achieved in real world driving conditions. Actual fuel consumption will depend on many factors including the driver's habits, prevailing conditions and the vehicle's equipment, condition and use.

The new-generation 2.0L EcoBlue engines available in the updated Transit and Transit Custom will comply with the latest European Stage 6 emissions standards, driving significant improvements in emissions.

SYNC 3 available to Transit 350L FWD Automatic consumers for the first time:

In more exciting news for customers, the new Transit 350L FWD Automatic can be optioned with SYNC 3 for the first time, Ford’s new in-vehicle communications and entertainment platform that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, faster performance, more conversational voice recognition, intuitive smartphone-like touchscreen and an improved graphic user interface.

SYNC 3 highlights:

- Compatible apps include Spotify, Pandora and Google Maps+.

- More customisable and easier-to-navigate settings and user preferences.

More Tech Across the Range:

All Transit Custom and Transit models benefit from a larger reversing camera display that’s now located on the audio system screen rather than in the rear-view mirror.

Other new Additions:

- The standard Multi-Function Display screen size of the Transit and Transit Custom featuring the new 2.0L EcoBlue engine will be upgraded to a 4.0-inch TFT (Thin-Film Transistor) colour screen. Transit carryover models with the existing 2.2L engine will remain unchanged with the 3.4-inch LCD dot matrix screen

- A new chrome insert has been added to the front grille of Transit Custom and Transit (FWD) to visually signal the new 2.0L EcoBlue engines and differentiate against prior and carryover 2.2L models

New Side Wind Stabilisation and Driver Assist Tech:

The new 2.0L EcoBlue Ford Transit and Transit Custom vehicles are fitted as standard with a new technology that helps drivers stay in lane when their van is hit by a sudden crosswind or the turbulence created by a large truck.

At vehicle speeds of more than 80 km/h, the Side Wind Stabilisation system sensors monitor stability 100 times per second. If a sudden gust is detected, the feature is designed to become active within less than 200 milliseconds.

Ford engineers tested the new system at a special test track which uses six powerful fans to generate crosswinds of up to 80km/h, as well as on public roads in areas which are notorious for strong winds.

Transit Custom, Tourneo and Cargo New Zealand Line Up and Pricing:

Transit Custom 2.0L Manual Automatic

SWB Low Roof with Full Glass Option $53,490 $55,490 +

SWB Low Roof Single Side Load Dr $51,990 (Fieldays special: $42,990) $53,990 +

LWB Low Roof Single Side Load Dr $58,490 $60,490 +

LWB High Roof Single Side Load Dr $58,990 $60,990 +

Transit Custom Options Price

RHS Load Door $700

Tailgate (glazed) No cost option

Transit Custom Tourneo Trend 2.0L LWB $58,990 $60,990 +

Transit Cargo

2.2L 350L LWB Medium Roof Single Side Load Dr $61,640

2.0L 350L LWB Medium Roof Single Side Load Dr, FWD $63,640 +

2.2L 350E LWB (Jumbo) High Roof Single Side Load Dr $70,940

2.2L 470E LWB (Jumbo) High Roof Single Side Load Dr $72,340

2.2L 350L LWB Chassis Cab $58,540

2.0L 350L LWB Chassis Cab, FWD $60,540 +

2.2L 350L LWB Med Roof with Full Glass Option $62,340

Transit Cargo Options Price

High Roof $3,200

RHS Load Door $700

Single front passenger seat option No cost option

Transit Cargo Bus 2.2L (Prior MODEL)

2.2L 370M Bus MWB (12 Seater) $66,390

2.2L 410L LWB (12 Seat) $71,990

2.2L 460E Bus LWB (17 Seater) $77,390

Transit Cargo Bus (from mid-2017)

2.2L 370M Bus MWB (12 Seater) $66,890

2.2L 410L LWB (12 Seat) $73,990

2.2L 460E Bus LWB (17 Seater) $79,390

- Recommended Retails Pricing only. Price shown includes GST but excludes Dealer delivery fee and On Road Costs. The selling price of any vehicle is at the discretion of the selling Dealer.

Not all SYNC features are supported on all phones and/or require additional data services and