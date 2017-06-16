Winemaker Tim Adams joins Toi Toi Wines

Friday, 16 June, 2017 - 16:33

Toi Toi Wines is pleased to announce the appointment of Tim Adams as Head Winemaker and Viticulturist.

Making the announcement Toi Toi Wines principal, Kevin Joyce, welcomed Tim to the team saying "on behalf of the family we are excited to have Tim on board as his wealth of experience in making top quality Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc and Central Otago Pinot Noir will be invaluable, particularly as we move into our next phase of rapid growth."

Tim Adams joined the team at the beginning of June and already has been working in the winery blending wines from the 2017 vintage. He says "I am very impressed with the wine quality Toi Toi has in tank from a difficult season. It is testament to the tremendous dedication to lower cropping levels and quality improvements that the Toi Toi vineyard managers and winemaking team have adhered to over the years. Good grapes make good wines, and I will continue to work with the vineyard managers to ensure we continue to enhance Toi Toi’s quality".