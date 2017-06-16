Wintec announces two new council appointments

Friday, 16 June, 2017 - 16:50

Margaret Devlin and Niwa Nuri have been appointed to the Waikato Institute of Technology (Wintec) Council.

The two appointments, effective from 12 June, are for four-year and three-year terms respectively. They replace the positions previously held by council members Pam Roa and Maxine Moana- Tuwhangai.

Wintec chair Barry Harris says: "We are pleased with the new appointments and look forward to the diverse skills and knowledge that Margaret and Niwa will bring to the table. They are both experienced in governance roles and their skills sets will be well suited for the Wintec Council."

A respected business leader with many governance roles, Margaret currently chairs Watercare Services Ltd, WEL Networks, Harrison Grierson, the Women in Infrastructure Network and Titanium Park Ltd. She is a director of the Meteorological Services of New Zealand and the Waikato Regional Airport Ltd. Margaret is a government appointment to the National Infrastructure Advisory Board and a Chartered Fellow of the Institute of Directors. She is also the externally appointed chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee of the Waikato District Council, and chairman of the Joint Committee of the Waikato Spatial Plan.

Niwa is a chartered accountant and a 25-year member of the Chartered Accountants of Australia and New Zealand. He works as a business consultant in Hamilton and has a strong background working with both private companies and not-for-profit organisations, particularly in the area of social services. He has a passion for supporting communities and currently serves as Chairman of Trust Waikato.

Mr Harris acknowledged the great contribution made by Pam Roa and Maxine Moana-Tuwhangai during their time on the Wintec Council over the past four years.

"Pam and Maxine have played an integral part at a governance level in seeing Wintec through some major changes and improvements over the years. Their input has been valued and I’m sure they’ll continue to be involved in supporting Wintec in the future and watching with interest its progress in the region and beyond."

To view the Minister’s release on appointments, click here: https://www.beehive.govt.nz/release/eleven-tertiary-institution-appointments-made