The Jones Family Business: ASKO home appliances

Friday, 16 June, 2017 - 17:17

Towards the end of 2016, The Jones Family Business, distributor of ASKO products in New Zealand, celebrated the introduction of ASKO’s full range of stylish cooking appliances, laundry appliances and dishwashers to New Zealand in the form of a magnificent fashion show in Auckland.

From the beginning, ASKO has been inspired by Scandinavia’s love of functional, minimalist design, the pursuit of quality and respect for the environment. ASKO has also drawn inspiration from the four elements: Earth, air, fire and water. Fittingly, these elements also reflect much of Scandinavia’s raw, natural beauty.

Products of note

Elements

The Elements range comprises a collection of exquisitely crafted kitchen appliances. Iridescent black glass, clean-cut edges, professional, easy-touch functions, and matching designs characterise the range.

Appliances in this range include multi-functional ovens, combination steam ovens, pyrolytic ovens, combination microwaves and warming drawers, a variety of cooktops, several new range hoods, and the show-stopping Fusion Volcano Wok Burner.

ASKO’s Volcano Wok burner is different to most wok burners in that it generates a lot of heat which is concentrated directly on the base of the pan. This feature makes the burner far more efficient than standard wok burners, which typically lose heat around the sides.

The burner also maintains a high temperature, even when more ingredients are added.

The award-winning Elements Duo Fusion gas and induction hob is another notable entrant to the New Zealand market. The hob cleverly combines two heat sources - an induction cooktop and the Fusion Volcano Wok burner - in a single slim sheet of elegant ceramic glass.

The hob represents the first product of its kind to truly cater for lovers of the gas flame and induction cooking in one appliance.

No mention of the Elements series would be complete without highlighting the Elements steam oven. Available in a 60cm, 75L model, this full-sized oven can be used for traditional oven cooking or for steam cooking thanks to the Steam Assist function, which injects shots of steam into the oven to keep it moist. Steam Assist is ideal for creating the perfect loaf of bread and lighter than air pastry. Food can also be defrosted and reheated faster and more evenly than with a microwave.

Steam cooking reduces time spent in the kitchen, as multiple dishes can be cooked simultaneously with no flavour transfers. Finally, try the built-in meat probe for the perfect Sunday roast!

Craft Series

Understated elegance, high-quality craftsmanship, natural materials and smart functionality are hallmarks of ASKO’s Craft Series range which have been designed to integrate seamlessly with contemporary interiors. This range comprises a comprehensive collection of ovens, a coffee machine, combination microwaves, hobs and hoods.

Pro Series

Clean and wash up in style

The full range of ASKO appliances can be found exclusively at Kitchen Things, the specialists in premium European appliances.

Says Rachel Louie, Executive Director of the Jones Family Business: "ASKO is already well- known throughout New Zealand for outstanding dishwashers and washing machines. This reputation enabled us to re-launch the brand on a solid footing with a full collection of high-end cooking appliances and add value to our already diverse portfolio of premium European appliances at Kitchen Things. The launch was a high point on our calendar, and we are proud to be the exclusive retailer of ASKO in New Zealand."