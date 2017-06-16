The Jones Family Business: Smeg products

Friday, 16 June, 2017 - 17:25

Smeg was founded in 1948 by Vittorio Bertazzoni in Italy. The establishment of the company came naturally to Bertazzoni, whose family had been manufacturing ovens since the 19th century.

Not only did Smeg represent the continuation of a legacy, it also represented the start of a special chapter in home appliances.

Painstaking research into aesthetics and style, partnerships with several internationally renowned architects and designers, cutting edge technology and the introduction of the iconic 50’s Retro range of appliances in the 1990’s also set Smeg apart.

Smeg was proudly introduced to New Zealand by The Jones Family Business in 1986. Over the years, the partnership has evolved and grown, the result of which is that Smeg has become the appliance brand of choice of many New Zealanders.

Products of note

Smeg offers several distinct appliance ranges in New Zealand: Classic, Victoria, Linea and Retro.

The Classic range is timeless and distinctive for its control knob designed by renowned architect Guido Canali. The Victoria range reflects the warmth and tranquillity of retro design. The Linea range is characterised by symmetrical lines, balance and light. Finally, the 50’s inspired Retro range makes use of charming vintage aesthetics and vibrant colours.

The ranges are designed to suit individual style preferences, which makes Smeg a preferred brand for many kitchen designers. From a country house to an industrial loft, Smeg will suit any kitchen.

Smeg appliances are valued around the world for their unique design. The following are just a few of Smeg’s award-winning appliances:

TRA4110 Victoria cooker - winner of the 2016 Red Dot ‘Best of the Best’ Award

ECF01 Espresso coffee machine - winner of the 2017 Red Dot Product Design Award

The full range of Smeg appliances can be found exclusively at Kitchen Things, the specialists in premium European appliances.

Says Rachel Louie, Executive Director of The Jones Family Business: "Smeg is the most iconic brand we distribute with an instantly recognisable style. Smeg was also the first premium European brand that we introduced to the New Zealand market and its popularity has flourished over the years. Smeg and The Jones Family Business share the same values: Family, longevity, innovation, integrity and a commitment to providing an exceptional customer journey. It’s a partnership we treasure to this day."