A weekend of entertainment in the Bay of Plenty

Monday, 19 June, 2017 - 15:29

The wave of hospitality spending around a Lions game continued on the weekend. Spending through Paymark in Bay of Plenty amongst merchants such as bars, clubs and cafes amounted to $3.5 million between 9am Friday and 9am Sunday. This was $630,000 higher than experienced on average during the same days and hours of the first four weeks of May - up 22%.

This percentage increase pertains to Paymark’s non-accommodation hospitality merchants in Bay of Plenty, including those in Rotorua, Tauranga and Taupo, and hence understates the percentage growth in Rotorua alone.

The spending increase was noticeable from 9am on Saturday (on the morning of the game) and was absent between 8pm and 10pm (during the game). An extra $162,000 spending occurred in the 3 hours between 4pm and 7pm (before the game) and an extra $81,000 occurred between 10pm and 1am (after the game). Spending continued to exceed the May average through to 5am Sunday.

Complete figures for Sunday are not yet available. These are expected to show, judging on previous games, further spending increases amongst Bay of Plenty hospitality merchants on Sunday, including amongst accommodation providers when many payments occur.

As in Otago last week, extra spending was also experienced by Bay of Plenty merchant sectors such as taxis, liquor stores and fast food outlets on the day of the game. Increases were also reported amongst used car dealers and garden centres. Regional spending declines, relative to the May average for Saturday, were reported by merchant groupings such as hardware, appliance, floor covering, supermarkets, fuel, gyms, movie outlets and beauty salons. These effects could be partially attributable to the rugby match but weather and other factors will also be of influence.

In total, spending through Paymark in Bay of Plenty was $11.2 million on Saturday, up $208,000 or 1.9% on an average Saturday in May.