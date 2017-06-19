Annah Stretton launches affordable designer collection

|
25th Anniversary Celebrations continue at Annah Stretton with the launch of a designer collection of affordable essentials.
Carefully designed and refined over the years, the Undercover Angel Collection includes 100% cotton slips and camisoles that add shape and colour to the sheerest of fabrics, along with princess perfect petticoats that introduce volume and drama to special occasion outfits. Complementing the underwear is a simple but stylish range of outer wear, including lounge worthy pants that add a little bit of luxury to leisure wear.
Available in store and online from 1 July, a look book of the Undercover Angel Collection is available on request.
