ZURU Toys brings original fidget cube to NZ

Unless you’ve been living under a rock you would have heard of fidget cubes and fidget spinners by now - the toy phenomenon of 2017 taking the world by storm.

Now leading international toy and consumer products company ZURU Toys, whose beginnings originated from New Zealand, is thrilled to announce an exclusive worldwide deal with Antsy Labs to manufacture and distribute the original sensation which started it all - Fidget CubeTM.

Fidget CubeTM is now available from major New Zealand retailers The Warehouse, Whitcoulls, The Farmers, and Kmart, selling for $14.99 each. So, forget about fiddling about with paperclips and pens, once you get your hands on these toys you won’t want to fidget with anything else!

The fidget toy craze is currently so massive that it’s already destined to go down in history along with the Rubik’s Cube, Cabbage Patch Dolls and Hula Hoop as one of the most popular toy fads of all time. However, many of the fidget toy versions now flooding the market are actually copycat knock- offs, that aren’t a patch on the original.

ZURU Toys COO Anna Mowbray says ZURU are incredibly excited to have gained rights to Fidget CubeTM and intend to showcase it to the world. "One critical element for us is to now protect the Antsy Lab invention and concept by ensuring they are not undercut by cheap, terrible-quality knock-offs," she says. "Fidget CubeTM is utterly absorbing, a lot of fun and a great talking point. We just want everyone to have a blast with the best toy product on the market."

Headlining Fidget CubeTM’s global launch is the world’s most famous "finger tutter" 23-year-old John Hunt (aka PNUT) - who wowed everyone with his amazing finger dancing moves in Taylor Swift’s Shake It Off videoclip. PNUT shows off his incredible finger moves with the cube in Fidget CubeTM commercials and other parts of the #FreeTheFidget campaign and has to be seen to be believed!

Check out the Fidget CubeTMTVC with PNUT here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oj2Nn0iEOI4

Created by brothers Mark and Matthew McLachlan of Antsy Labs, Fidget CubeTM’s original Kickstarter pledge goal of a modest US $15,000 (AUD $20,000) quickly became a global viral sensation, attracting more than 150,000 individual backers which raised an astonishing US $6.4 million (AUD $8.6million)!

Fidget CubeTM was originally designed to help adults and kids relieve stress whilst increasing focus and productivity. Specifically created for restless hands, the six-sided desk toy, which comes in eight different colours is equipped with an array of addictive features including five clicker buttons (two of which are silenced so you won’t annoy people!) a switch to flick up and down, and a side in the design of a gaming joystick to enjoy the unusually satisfying gliding action.

Still not sure what all the fuss is about? Consider these Fidget CubeTM fast facts:

- The McLachlans, who are both long-time fidgeters, developed Fidget CubeTM in order to

destigmatize fidgeting saying, "It’s not uncommon to hear fidgeting being spoken about

negatively. However, this behavior isn’t one that should continue to be mocked as

inappropriate."

- 154,926 people backed the original Kickstarter project.

- Fidget CubeTM was one of the most backed Kickstarter project of all time!

- Fidget spinners and cubes currently make up a whopping 46 out of 50 of the top-selling toys

on amazon.com.

- YouTube videos of fidget spinner tricks have been racking up many millions of page views, and

more than 200,000 people have posted on Instagram using the "spinner" hashtag.

"Fidget toys are the hottest new trend and Fidget CubeTM is becoming a huge fad after it gained massive interest on Kickstarter," said Nick Mowbray, Co-CEO, ZURU. "We are excited to collaborate with Antsy Labs and apply our extensive experience with Kickstarter products to take this to the world and create a whole new toy category and brand."

ZURU, the fastest-growing international toy company, that originated from New Zealand, continue to hone their success at spotting early talent and identifying innovative and ground-breaking toys. Fidget CubeTM follows their recent Kickstarter success story Bunch O Balloons; which won the coveted Australian Toy Association ‘Australian Toy of The Year Award (TOTY)’ 2016, and sold over 40 million units globally in 2016 (that’s 4 billion individual balloons worldwide!).

Available in eight colours, Fidget CubeTM is set to storm into New Zealand stores alongside Fidget Prism, a cute, bright casing perfect for personalizing your Fidget CubeTM. Fidget Prism comes in four different colours with detachable key chain.