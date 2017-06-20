Blerter releases version 2.4

Tuesday, 20 June, 2017 - 09:04

New Zealand’s leading digital health and safety provider has introduced a new version of its innovative communication and collaboration software designed to make sure everyone gets home safely at the end of their shift.

Blerter 2.4 incorporates significant improvements to the Hazard feature that aim to make it easier for managers to record, manage and communicate hazards as they occur.

Blerter has always been about making it easier for staff to report hazards - now Blerter makes it easier for managers to assess and manage those reports in real-time.

Blerter has also introduced a new category process for hazards that include materials, equipment, environment, people and systems to make it easier to track and manage hazards and identify the most common causes of hazards across the business.

CEO and Founder Richard Gill says Blerter is dedicated to ensuring disruption from health and safety incidents is as limited as possible.

"Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for those affected to report issues that impact on health and safety and for those responsible for sorting out problems to act on those reports as quickly as possible. Workplace accidents cost the economy around two per cent of GDP each year, yet the impact on those caught up in those incidents can be immeasurable. At Blerter, we want to make sure hazards are resolved as quickly as possible so as to avoid the cost and anguish that goes with them," says Gill.

Blerter has also made several changes to the user interface, including allowing users who are part of several different teams to report hazards more quickly and directly across different teams and project.

Blerter provides a real-time health and safety communication and collaboration tool for the entire workforce - including contractors. As well as its hazards notification capability, Blerter’s collaborative communications platform includes incident management, qualifications and certification awareness, check-in capability and an Emergency RollCall feature, so employers can find their people in event of widescale emergency situations.