Pisa Range Estate embark on new venture

Tuesday, 20 June, 2017 - 10:07

Pisa Range Estate is pleased to announce it is embarking on a new venture. Owners Warwick and Jenny Hawker will be moving to a new location on their property at Pisa, Cromwell/Luggate Highway Central Otago.

Following the sub-division of their 33-hectare property, the owners will resettle on the 18 hectares of land, at the rear of the property.

Like many of the overseas postings the couple undertook during their long diplomatic career, they see this move as yet another new and exciting adventure.

Until ‘The Barn’ cellar door opens later in the year, the Hawkers will continue to offer ‘Tastings by Appointment’ at the Woolshed.

The Hawkers were one of the first to establish a vineyard in the Cromwell Basin back in 1995. The shift sees the couple’s lengthy relationship with the land and the Pisa sub-region of Central Otago continue.

"As ‘pioneers’ of the Pisa winegrowing district, it’s been a great journey, and while we will miss the Woolshed, which holds many special memories for all our family, we are excited by this new opportunity," said Co-Owner Warwick Hawker.

"Apart from ‘The Barn’ and building a new home, we are still working out which grape varieties to plant and where. Our experience over the last 20 years has shown us this soil and sub-region can produce outstanding wines - with our Black Poplar Block Pinot Noir rated as a New Zealand ‘Classic’."

"Pinot of course will be in the mix, but Chardonnay has been a personal favourite of mine," says Warwick, "we will take our time in selecting the best sites that will suit particular varieties."

Tastings can be arranged to suit by calling Jenny on 0274 409 527.